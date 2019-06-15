Truck drivers show off their skills in truck driving championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Over 70 professional truck drivers put their skills to the test Friday and will continue through Saturday for the Kansas Professional Truck Driving Championships.

For truckers like Jimmie Wisley, their driving skills are a source of pride, and they put them to the test every year.

"I've competed for 18 years here and over the years, you know, when I was younger the older drivers would mentor me and make me a better driver," said Wisley.

In order to compete, drivers must be accident-free in the previous 12 months.

"These drivers, they're professional commercial drivers which means they take pride in everything they do," said Director of Safety for the Kansas Motor Carriers Association Kay Hendrix. "They know that in order to make the roads safe, they have to be safe."

The drivers will be competing through a course of six challenges.

They also have to prove their industry knowledge by taking a 40-question written test.

Not only does it encourage safety, but it also encourages some friendly competition.

"Monday we'll be competitors again," said Wisley. "But right now, we're just a safety family and like I said, friends from every company every year, we look forward to getting together each time"

Between the 74 competitors at this year's competition, they have over 148 million miles of safe, accident-free driving combined, and they hope to continue on that path.

The winners of this competition will go on to the national competition in Pittsburgh.