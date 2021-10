TOPEKA (KSNT) – A vehicle lost its tire and went off the road Monday on I-70 and flipped over causing delays near the crash site.

A KSNT reporter on the scene said that the individuals involved in the crash have only minor injuries. A passenger in the vehicle had cuts on one hand. Only two people were involved in the crash, and the truck also hit a sign.

(KSNT Photo/Katie Garceran)

Emergency crews cleared the scene around 2:45 p.m.