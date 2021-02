EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A semi-tractor-trailer hauling pigs has been involved in an accident on the Kansas turnpike just north of Emporia.

The crash happened halfway between Emporia and Topeka.

**KTA ALERT** I335 156 NB N OF ADMIRE INCIDENT IMPACTING THE RIGHT LANE. USE CAUTION. — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) February 23, 2021

According to an early report several pigs died in the accident.

Just before 9 a.m. the Kansas Turnpike Authority asked drivers to be cautious because the right lane of the turnpike was impacted.

This is a developing story. KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.