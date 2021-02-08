Truck hits guard rail, lands in ditch off Highways 24 and 75

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A truck has landed in a ditch Monday morning after hitting a guard rail near Topeka, according to authorities.

The driver emerged without injuries from the crash reported around 12 p.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. Emergency crews are on the way to pull the truck out of the ditch and survey if any highway lanes need to be closed in the process.

The truck landed in a ditch near the U.S. Highway 75 exit ramp onto U.S. Highway 24 eastbound according to a Kansas Highway Patrol official.

This is a developing story.