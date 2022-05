TOPEKA (KSNT) – A truck has hit a house in Topeka Monday, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

The incident happened on the 600 block of SW 8th Ave. in Topeka, according to dispatch. The call came in at 2:04 p.m. Emergency crews are still on scene as of 2:50 p.m. Monday.

More information will be posted here as it becomes available.