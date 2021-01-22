Accident shuts down part of K-4 highway southwest of Topeka.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are on the scene of a semi-truck accident in southwest Shawnee County that has closed a portion of K-4 Highway.

Shawnee County dispatchers said it happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of southwest K-4 Highway. That location is about a mile west of Auburn Road. Dispatchers tell us the Kansas Highway Patrol is headed to the scene. Both lanes of the highway are shut down and Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies are detouring traffic in the area. K-4 is closed between Auburn road and Valencia road. No injuries are reported.

We’ll have more details as they become available.