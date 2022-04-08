TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is on the lookout for a stolen box truck on Friday and is asking the public for help in locating it.

A photo of the suspect who stole the box truck. (Photo Courtesy/Topeka Police Department)

According to the TPD, on Friday, between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., an unknown individual stole a box truck from God’s Storehouse located at 2111 SW Chelsea Dr. The truck contained laundry baskets full of miscellaneous merchandise. The truck is a 2000 GMC C6500 Box Truck (24 foot), white with orange front fenders, KS tag 778JXY.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the truck, contact the department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at telltpd@topeka.org or reach out to Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center at 785-368-9200.