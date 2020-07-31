Truck submerged under water in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A pickup truck is submerged under water after the driver attempted to pass over a portion of 162nd road betweeen Denison and Valley Falls late Thursday afternoon, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig.

Herrig said the driver was able to safely escape the vehicle before it ended up in the North Cedar Creek at approximately 5 p.m.

The driver, on his way home, attempted to cross the road after a heavy flow of water had gathered due to the heavy rainfall in the area, Herrig said.

The truck will not be removed from the area until the National Weather Service says it is safe to do so, which Herrig believes will be Monday.

Herrig advises drivers to avoid driving through large areas of water like this, and if they are caught in a similar situation to remove themselves from the vehicle as quickly as possible.