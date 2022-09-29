LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 51-year-old truck driver sustained a minor injury in Lyon County Wednesday when he changed lanes suddenly, passing through the turnpike toll booths.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the driver merged into the K-Tag lane, but then swerved left after realizing he was in the wrong lane. He hit the crash attenuator, which is the barrier that keep vehicles from driving into the turnpike booths.

The driver refused transport to a hospital, according to authorities.