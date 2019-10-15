Tuesday is last day to register to vote in November election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Voters have one last chance to make sure their voice will be heard in November. Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the state of Kansas.

State law says that all voters must be registered at least 21 days before the election. Election day is November 5.

Voters can register online by clicking here. Registrations can also be submitted by going to the local county elections office by the end of the business day.

Voters can make sure their registration is up to date by clicking here.

Election officials say this election is expected to have a lower turnout than 2018 or 2016. This is not unusual for a non presidential and gubernatorial election.

Voters in November will vote on city leaders, school board members and local tax and bond issues. Here’s a list of some of the races and issues voters will be voting on in northeast Kansas:

Brown County 10 year half cent retailers sales tax to benefit Hiawatha Community Hospital



Geary County Junction City Commission Junction City one cent sales tax continuation



Lyon County Emporia City Commission USD 253 $78 million bond election



Riley County Manhattan City Commission Manhattan 0.3 percent sales tax increase USD 378 $15 million bond election USD 378 Board of Education Ogden Mayor Ogden City Council

