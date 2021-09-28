Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day; Where can you register to vote?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and there is still time to get registered before the upcoming election. The voter registration deadline is October 12.

This is an off-year election, which normally means a lower turnout. Shawnee County Election Manager Jay Hatfield said they are seeing above-average interest in the upcoming election.

Depending on where they live, voters will be casting ballots for city and school board elections. Hatfield said these are positions that can make a real difference in voter’s lives.

“You’re voting for the people that are going to be repairing public facilities,” Hatfield said. “You’re going to be voting for people that are responsible for leveeing taxes, whether it be sales or property.”

More than 2,600 voters have registered for the first time in Shawnee County this year. Hatfield said voters do not need any documentation to register. Voters will need a photo ID when casting a ballot on November 2.

Voters can fill out registration in person at the election office, libraries, schools, and banks. Click here to see the full list of locations. Voters can register online and check their status by scanning the QR codes below.