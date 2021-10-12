Tuesday is the voter registration deadline: Where can you register to vote?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tuesday is the last day to register to vote before the upcoming general election. While this is an off-year election, registrations in Shawnee County are lagging behind previous municipal elections.

Nearly 3,000 people have registered to vote for the first time in 2021. That is nearly 1,300 registrations less than the last municipal election in 2019.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said he has not seen any indication that registration lag will change.

“There’s no big surge or no big number of last-minute registrations at the moment,” Howell said. “Once this airs, we may see a few jump up, but I haven’t seen anything significant.”

Election Day is November 2. Click here for a full list of candidates and races.

People can register to vote at the Shawnee County Election Office at 3420 SW Van Buren Street in Topeka until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. Click here for a list of other voter registration locations in Shawnee County.

Howell said people can register to vote online until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Click here to check your voter registration. Click here to change your voter registration. Voters can also scan the QR code below.