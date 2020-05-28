Tuesday Morning to close over 200 stores including Topeka, Manhattan locations

NEW YORK (AP/KSNT) — Discount goods retailer Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and becomes the fifth major retailer in the U.S. to do so since the pandemic.

As part of the bankruptcy reorganization, the Dallas-based chain said Wednesday it plans to close approximately 230 of its 687 stores over the summer to focus on high-performing locations and will do so with a phased approach.

Three of the store’s Kansas locations are closing. Those include:

Manhattan: Town East Center, 441 E. Poyntz Ave.

Topeka: Wanamaker 21, 1930A1 SW Wanamaker Rd.

USA Today also reports the Wichita store at 2350 N. Maize Rd. is closing.

Tuesday Morning joins J.C. Penney, luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for Chapter 11 since the pandemic that forced many stores selling non-essential goods to close resulting in evaporating sales.

For more information about store locations and the retailer’s financial and reorganization plan click here.