Tumbling temperatures impact Topeka events

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Temperatures dropped drastically on Thursday and will drop even more on Friday.

The Topeka Zoo is preparing for their outdoor event “Zoo’s Boo’s and Brews”.

Staff said they weren’t expecting it to get as cold as it is so they are scrambling to make arrangements to keep people warm. They said they will have the event, even with the colder weather.

“When you do get in here there’s so much to do, so many stops to make with the drinks you’ll be drinking that are unlimited and all of the Halloween excitement it should still keep you warm but definitely dress according to the weather,” said Fundraising Specialist Shelby Revelle.

Fans at the Topeka West and Seaman football game also had to cope with the cold. Students brought blankets and hoodies as they cheered on their team.

Coaches also made sure their teams dressed weather-appropriate as well.

“Whether it’s football or band that’s going to do the half time show cheerleaders and that to just make sure they’re prepared for the colder weather that they layer up, bring long sleeves and pants to make sure they’re going to be warm enough to be out all night,” said Topeka West Principal Dustin Dick.

The Topeka Zoo is also asking for people to bring portable heaters if they have them to keep the outside areas warm. There will also be indoor areas for people to warm up in as well.

The event starts at 7 p.m. on Friday.