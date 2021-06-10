Garth Brooks appears live on KSNT

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music superstar Garth Brooks appeared live on KSNT shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning talking with David George and Becky Taylor about his upcoming concert in Kansas City later this summer.

Brooks will perform on Saturday, Aug. 7th at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Brooks is the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history and a seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11. All seats are reserved and there is an eight-ticket limit per purchaser for the show. All tickets are $94.95, including fees, with Brooks’ popular “in-the-round” seating concept providing more available seats than a typical stadium show.

Here’s how to order:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster – 877.654.2784 Ticketmaster app on mobile devices

Under local health guidelines, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be sold to a full capacity for this show. Local, state and national health guidelines will continue to be monitored leading up to the event and any health and safety protocols that will be in place for the concert will be announced closer to the show. Ticket purchasers assume all risks related to COVID-19.