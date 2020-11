TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An 81-year-old Topeka man lost his life after the car he was driving left the road and crashed into a concrete bridge pillar on the Kansas Turnpike Monday, Nov. 9.

Emergency first responders were called to the Kansas Turnpike just after 11 a.m. Monday.

Wayne Tindell, of Topeka, died at the scene of the accident.

Tindell’s 2002 Volvo struck a concrete bridge pillar head on about three miles east of the East Topeka Turnpike exit.

The driver was not wearing a safety belt.