UPDATE: 200 gallons of diesel fuel spilt in afternoon semi-truck rollover near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Both lanes of the Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka are blocked from an afternoon semi-truck rollover, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

6:12 p.m.

The driver of the semi-truck reportedly blacked out, causing the truck to roll and destroy the median between the north and southbound lanes. Debris was then thrown into the northbound lane along with 200 gallons of diesel fuel that caused the double lane closure, according to Trooper Karl Koenign with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

5:00 p.m.

Vehicles are currently being directed to pass the crash on the shoulders of the highway near mile markers 175 and 176 as emergency response teams try to clear the scene, according to KTA.

KTA ALERT UPDATE I335 MM 175 JUST S OF TOPEKA, TRAFFIC IS STARTING TO MOVE SLOWLY ON THE RIGHT SHOULDERS OF BOTH NB AND SB LANES — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) December 8, 2020

Delays should be expected as teams continue to work on the scene of the rollover.