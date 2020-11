TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency first responders were called to the Kansas Turnpike late this morning after a single-vehicle accident just after 11 a.m.

A car struck a concrete bridge pillar head on about three miles east of the East Topeka Turnpike exit.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing situation.

KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.