SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 48-year-old Texas man escaped serious injury Tuesday morning on the Kansas Turnpike when his car flipped.

The Houston man was taken to The University of Kansas St. Francis Campus after he lost control of his 2014 Ram pick-up. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle hydroplaned, entered the median, hit a barrier wall and then overturned. The flipped vehicle went across the eastbound lanes and down into the south ditch.

The crash happened at 6:13 a.m. The driver was wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP crash logs.