Tuttle Creek Dam reopening for Highway K-13 traffic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Drivers will be able to travel between Pottawatomie and Riley counties across the Tuttle Creek Dam again, for the first time since February 2018.

The Kansas Highway Patrol closed Highway K-13 over the dam for the past two weeks over flooding concerns, but the bridge deck at the east end of the dam had been shut down longer as the Army Corps of Engineers replaced it. While foot traffic is still prohibited between Dyer Road and Tuttle Cove Road, the Army Corps' work is finished.

Simultaneously with the bridge's reopening, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism also expect to lift an evacuation order for the River Pond Area in Tuttle Creek State Park.

KHP will also close areas along K-13 as the roadway opens to discourage foot traffic, but visitors wanting to see Tuttle Creek Lake can still do so at the following locations:

Observation Point, on the west end of the dam off of Tuttle Cove Road.

The Spillway Overlook, between the spillway and the dam off of River Pond Road.

The Spillway Circle Area, downstream of the spillway off of Dyer Road.

Outlet Park, downstream of the Tuttle Creek Dam off of Tuttle Creek Boulevard.

