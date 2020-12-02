TWICE THE NICE: Anonymous Topeka donor to double Red Kettle contributions

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Topeka, KAN. (KSNT) – The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is underway in Topeka, donations are being collected outside of brick and mortar stores to help rescue Christmas for families in need.

This Saturday, Dec. 5, all $20 bill donations dropped in any Red Kettle in Topeka will be matched by an anonymous donor up to $5,000.

Just $20 bills are being counted in the Saturday-only event.

Up to 250 twenty dollar bills may be matched.

“We want people to know they can make a difference this holiday season,” Corps Officer Cristian Lopez said. “This match is a way for one person’s $20 to be doubled in value in their community.”

The Salvation Army said the need in Topeka this year is greater than they’ve ever experienced.

“We’re asking everyone to please find a few minutes on Saturday, find a kettle location near them, and make that donation that can help a family struggling in crisis,” Lopez said.