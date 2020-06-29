Twitter removes K-State student tweet for ‘glorifying violence’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State student whose tweet caused national outrage has been forced to take down the post, according to his twitter page.

Jaden McNeil, the student who shared a post mocking George Floyd and Black Lives Matter has been forced by Twitter to take down the tweet for violating a policy prohibiting the glorification of violence.

My account was just locked again (check my Telegram) and I was forced to delete the original Tweet about George Floyd. Unreal. — Jaden McNeil (@JadenPMcNeil) June 28, 2020

McNeil shared a link to the statement Twitter sent him. The company locked McNeil’s account after investigating the tweet and told him his account would not be unlocked until he removed “tweets that violate our rules.”

KSNT News was sent this statement on how the university goes about punishments for students, including expulsion.