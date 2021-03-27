Two abducted children found safe in Independence; AMBER Alert canceled, officials say

UPDATE: Officials say the two children have been located in Independence and are safe. The suspect is in custody. The AMBER Alert has been canceled.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation did not provide any further information.

Original story:

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (FOX 4) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert late Friday night after two young children were forcibly taken from their mother in Prairie Village.

Officials are searching for 2-year-old Sammantha Hicks and 1-year-old Sherman Hicks III, along with suspect 20-year-old Sherman Derell Hicks, who is the children’s non-custodial father.

The Prairie Village Police Department says around 7 p.m. Friday, the elder Hicks took the two children from their mother. They were last seen heading south from 8700 Roe Ave. in Prairie Village in a dark blue 2015 Honda CRV with the temporary tag C603549.

It is believed that the children are in imminent danger. Officals said he was involved in a domestic incident with the kids’ mother and made threats to kill the children before leaving the home with them.

The suspect Sherman Hicks is described as a Black male, 5-foot-11, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie and tan sweatpants.

Sammantha Hicks has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing black pants and a green jacket.

One-year-old Sherman Hicks III has brown hair and brown eyes and was last wearing a tan sweat suit with blue and red sleeves.

Anyone who sees the suspect, vehicle or one of the missing children is asked to immediately call 911. Any other information can be reported to Prairie Village police at 913-385-4612.

This AMBER Alert has been issued in Missouri and Kansas, but cell phone alerts were only sent to Johnson, Wyandotte, Atchison, Miami and Leavenworth counties in Kansas.