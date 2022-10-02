TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said it arrested two individuals after theft occurred Sunday morning.

Officers were called to 400 SE 29th Street at about 6 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, TPD saw two people inside the fenced area of a business.

Damon D. Hill Jr., and Cameron A. Hill were taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for burglary, theft and criminal damage. Hill Jr. was also charged with possession of stolen property.

