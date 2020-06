MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Reptile World in Manhattan is asking for the public’s help in finding two American Alligators that they say were stolen from their store on Friday night.

The alligators are about 5 ft. in length. The estimated total loss is approximately $1,000 according to a police report filed with the Riley County Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.