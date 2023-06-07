TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to reports of an individual who said they’d been shot Tuesday afternoon near 17th and Southwest Kent Pl.

Police arrived around 2:18 p.m. at 21st and Belle Ave to speak to the individual who made the report, they found nobody had been injured, according to a press release from TPD.

During the investigation, officers collected information that led them to the 3200 block of SW Arrowhead Road, according to the press release. Two individuals believed to be involved in the incident were taken into custody for questioning.

The two individuals were both booked on charges of aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm, according to the press release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to email tellpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-243-0007 or at www.p3tips/com/128.