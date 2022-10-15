SALINA (KSNT) – After a string of 24 vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts, the Salina Police Department has arrested two people on suspicion of multiple vehicle burglaries.

SPD responded to a suspicious activity call in the 2200 block of Roach Street after reports of a dome light on inside of a vehicle at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Officers located four vehicles that had been illegally entered. They also found a person inside of a vehicle in the 2100 block of Nottingham.

Detectives questioned the individual and then served two warrants in the 700 block of North 5th Street and the 800 block of West Ash Street. During the search warrant, another person was detained.

After investigating, officers established probable cause on eight vehicle burglary cases and three stolen vehicle cases.

Ethan DKauth Runyan, 18, was arrested for four counts of vehicle burglary/theft, four counts of vehicle burglary/firearms theft and three counts of felony theft/automobile.

Dalton R. Gimeson-Smith, 18, was arrested for two counts of vehicle burglary/theft, and four counts of vehicle burglary/firearm theft.

The property reportedly stolen from the thefts included, handguns, keys, wallets, purses, credit cards, cash, change, work tools, hunting equipment and more. Most of the burglaries and thefts were from unlocked vehicles, with the keys usually left inside.