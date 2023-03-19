JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A homicide investigation is taking place in Junction City.

Saturday night at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check in the 700 Blk. of West 1st St. Once arrived, officers found two individuals dead at the scene, according to a press release by the Junction City Police Department.

The two have been identified as 75-year-old Valerie J. Krissman and 80-year-old Roland C. Krissman.

Sunday, March 19, 33-year-old Steven Pierce and 29-year-old Kallie Peters of Junction City were found and arrested in Michigan in connection to the murders.

They are being held for two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of felony theft.

The two are being held in Michigan pending a return back to Kansas.