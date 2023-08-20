TOPEKA (KSNT) – Around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to Max’s Gas Station, located at 1301 SW Gage Blvd, on a report of erratic drivers in the lot followed by an altercation.

According to a press release from the Topeka Police Department, a female driver intentionally drove into an occupied vehicle, while a male driver then drove at the same driver when they were outside of their car.

After talking with a victim and witnesses, officers located two suspects in the 1800 block of SW Burnett Rd. where they were taken into custody to speak with detectives.

After further investigating, 44-year-old Danielle Gillespie of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County jail and charged with aggravated battery, battery on an LEO, criminal damage and interference with LEO.

James Gillespie, 47, also of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated assault.