TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has two suspects in custody after a vehicle matching the description of an armed carjacking that happened in Lawrence ran from police.

TPD saw the vehicle matching the description around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the area of 14th and Southwest Topeka Blvd. Officers tried to stop the suspects, resulting in a chase.

With the assistance of Kansas Highway Patrol and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were stopped on I-70 between the Fairlawn and Wanamaker exits, according to TPD.

TPD took two individuals into custody with no reported injuries. The driver of the vehicle, Tashaun L. Jacks-Story, 18, of Topeka was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of stolen property

Flee or attempt to elude

Reckless driving

Driver’s license required

Criminal damage to property

TPD said the investigation is ongoing and more information would be shared when available.