TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were arrested on Thursday on numerous charges including counterfeiting and distribution of narcotics.
Jason Thomas Fisher, 44, was booked into Shawnee County Adult Detention center around 5:25 p.m., according to the Shawnee County booking report.
Fisher was arrested on charges of:
- Distribution of narcotics over 100 grams
- Distribution or precursor for unlawful use, possession of stolen property above $1,500
- Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon
- Counterfeiting currency
- Unlawful proceeds from drug transactions over $5,000
- No drug tax stamps
- Possession of marijuana
Fisher also had Topeka bench warrants with a bond amount of $3,490.
Carrie Lynn Abram, 38, was booked into Shawnee County Adult Detention center around 5:05 p.m. on identical charges, according to the booking report. Abram also had warrants on hold from another County in Kansas with no bond set.