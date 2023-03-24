TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were arrested on Thursday on numerous charges including counterfeiting and distribution of narcotics.

Jason Thomas Fisher, 44, was booked into Shawnee County Adult Detention center around 5:25 p.m., according to the Shawnee County booking report.

Fisher was arrested on charges of:

Distribution of narcotics over 100 grams

Distribution or precursor for unlawful use, possession of stolen property above $1,500

Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

Counterfeiting currency

Unlawful proceeds from drug transactions over $5,000

No drug tax stamps

Possession of marijuana

Fisher also had Topeka bench warrants with a bond amount of $3,490.

Carrie Lynn Abram, 38, was booked into Shawnee County Adult Detention center around 5:05 p.m. on identical charges, according to the booking report. Abram also had warrants on hold from another County in Kansas with no bond set.