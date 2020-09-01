Two arrested with narcotics, stolen car, according to Shawnee County Sheriff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka deputies arrested two people in connection to a stolen car and drug possession, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawnee County sheriffs arrested 26-year-old Brandon Taylor and 25-year-old Elizabeth Perry during a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Deputies found narcotics in the truck and determined that the 2004 Chevy Silverado they were driving had been stolen, according to a news release.

Taylor has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of:

Possession of stolen property

Multiple drug charges

Multiple traffic charges

Perry has also been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of: