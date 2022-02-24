TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has reported that two buses have crashed in Topeka on Thursday afternoon.

One bus reportedly crashed at 3:52 p.m. at 19th St. and SE Illinois Ave. while the second crashed at 4:18 p.m. at SE Dupont St. and SE 33rd Terrace according to the TPD. The crash on SE Dupont has been reported as a bus vs. a black pickup while the crash at SE Illinois has been reported as a bus vs. a parked RV according to TPD.

One child was involved with the crash on SE Illinois Ave. No injuries have been reported as of yet and it is unknown if children were involved in either crash.

TPD and emergency crews are currently responding to both scenes. More information will be posted here as it becomes available.