Two dead in fire near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A fire at a mobile home park west of Emporia has claimed two lives.

According to Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Conley, the fire was reported just before 1 a.m. at the Green Acres Mobile Home Community about 2 miles west of Emporia.

When crews arrived, neighbors told them they believed two people may be inside. Two fatalities were confirmed during the search. No names have been released pending notification of next of kin.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.