EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on a Lyon County highway.

Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch confirms troopers were called the scene of a fatality crash just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 50, a couple miles west of Emporia.

3 KCK officers, at least 3 suspects shot in undercover fentanyl bust

Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope confirmed two people were killed and a child was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. He said the accident involved two semi trucks and three passenger cars.

Click here for more Local News stories

The Kansas Department of Transportation reports the road is expected to be closed in both directions until after midnight. Troopers are on scene investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.