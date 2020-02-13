Two deadly crashes reported in Woodson County 10 minutes apart

WOODSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol worked two deadly crashes just minutes apart on Wednesday in Woodson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, one crash happened at 7:44 a.m., while the other happened at 7:55 a.m.

The first crash happened on Highway 75, just two miles south of Yates Center.

The crash log states that Laura L. Hegwald, 48, of Yates Center, was headed south on U.S. 75 and Michelle L. Lever, 38, of Neodesha, was headed north. Hegwald’s vehicle lost control, spun and the rear of her Buick hit Lever’s car head-on.

Hegwald died, Lever didn’t have any apparent injuries.

The second crash happened just 11 minutes after on Highway 54, about two miles east of Yates Center.

According to the crash log Jeffrey A. Frericks, 52, of Marshalltown, Iowa was headed west on U.S. 54 and lost control due to the winter weather conditions. That’s when he hit the car of Robert E. Cochran, 58, of Yates Center, which was eastbound.

Cochran died, while Frericks was taken to Stormont Vail with serious injuries.