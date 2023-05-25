LAWRENCE, Kan. — Fire kills two dogs in Lawrence, but a third dog escaped the flames.

Emergency crews responded to a call near the Kansas River levy Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters found a burning tent in a treed area near North 7th Street and Ash Street. After putting out the fire, crews discovered two dead dogs. A third dog escaped the fire.

A Lawrence-area veterinarian will examine the dog and look for any possible injuries.

Emergency responders reported no people were harmed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.