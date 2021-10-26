Two downtown Topeka organizations team up to help those in need

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With colder weather approaching, two local organizations are working together to provide for those needing appropriate winter protection.

From now through the end of October when you walk into Iron Rail Brewing you’re greeted by the “Share the Warmth Coat Drive”. It is a collaboration between the brewery and the non-profit group Let’s Help.

The drive will benefit community members who are lacking appropriate coats, gloves and other winter apparel. The collaboration happened because of an idea one team member had.

“One of our co-workers, an employee here, volunteers at Let’s Help and wanted to make an effort to help organize some community effort to get people warm,” Ty Armstrong said, the executive chef at Iron Rail. “And make certain they have the items needed to maintain a healthy environment during the winter.”

The coats and other winter apparel will be distributed by Let’s Help throughout November, once the collection box leaves Iron Rail Brewing.