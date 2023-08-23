FILE – A nurse talks to a patient in the emergency room. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With parts of the state reaching heat indexes above 130 degrees, KSNT News reached out to Topeka area hospitals to see if there’s been an increase in heat-exposure patients.

Stormont Vail Health Family Medicine Physician Dr. Jocelyn Mattoon shared some tips to avoid dangerous exposure to the heat.

Avoid going out during the hottest part of the day. If you can’t, take breaks in the shade, stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun.

Wear SPF 30 or higher sun protection. Mattoon says to reapply frequently and wear clothes with a UPF of 50 or higher if possible.

Wear light clothing with long sleeves. Use a hat to protect your scalp, ears, lips, nose and eyebrows.

Stay hydrated.

As of Wednesday, Stormont Vail has treated eight patients for heat exposure since Friday. None of the patients were admitted.

At the University of Kansas St. Francis Campus, 16 patients had been treated for heat exposure symptoms from Friday, Aug. 18 to Monday, Aug. 21. Of those patients, four were admitted to the hospital.

The Topeka ER & Hospital didn’t have any reported cases of patients treated for heat exposure.