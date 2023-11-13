TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two drivers were injured after a rollover crash in SW Topeka on Monday.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said at 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 11, Topeka Police officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at SW 25th Street and SW Kingsrow Road.

When officers arrived, they found one vehicle had flipped on its side. Two drivers were injured and are being treated by medical staff.

Traffic disruptions are expected to be cleared shortly. No additional details were available, according to the TPD.

