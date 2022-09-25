JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Meriden on Saturday night.

A GMC Sierra truck was driving west on Kansas Highway 4 in Meriden, 3 miles south of Palmberg, around 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a semi driving east. The vehicles collided in the eastbound traffic lanes.

The driver of the GMC, 58, of Topeka, was transported to a nearby hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The semi driver, 49, of Junction City, was also taken to the hospital with possible minor injuries.

