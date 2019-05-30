Two falcon chicks are hatched, banded at Westar Energy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - Westar Energy in Topeka banded two peregrine falcon chicks on its roof yesterday morning.

This was the 9th consecutive year the falcon couple, Nemaha and Boreas, came to Westar's general office to lay and hatch their offspring.

The Associated Press reports that the chicks hatched near the beginning of May, with one chick a male and one a female.

Westar biology coordinator, Eric Johnson, told the Associated Press that the falcons should be ready to fly in about a month.

Peregrine falcons used to be on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's threatened species list, but were since removed in 1999 due to increases in population.

