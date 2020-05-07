Two found dead after early morning Junction City shooting

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City Police found two men dead while respnding to reported shots fired at 800 W 11th St. around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

Officers are currently investigating the scene, and have asked that people avoid the area.

They are also asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477, or go to the Junction City Police Department’s Facebook page to leave a web tip.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.