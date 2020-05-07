Two found dead after early morning Junction City shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gun, shooting, graphic, generic (AP)_203160

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City Police found two men dead while respnding to reported shots fired at 800 W 11th St. around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

Officers are currently investigating the scene, and have asked that people avoid the area.

They are also asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477, or go to the Junction City Police Department’s Facebook page to leave a web tip.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories