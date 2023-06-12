PRATT (KSNT) – On Sunday, two individuals were taken to the hospital when the pilot was landing a 1972 Bell helicopter and ran out of fuel southwest of Pratt, Kansas.

At 2 p.m. the pilot of the Bell helicopter a 38-year-old, of Georgetown put the helicopter to rest in a wheat field at SW 50th Ave and SW 10th St. Brown and the occupant were taken to a local hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

According to KHP crash logs, both the pilot and occupant were wearing safety restraints at the time of the crash.