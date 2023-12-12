MORRIS COUNTY (KSNT) – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says two people were taken to a local hospital following a crash Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office reported the wreck to its social media, stating that deputies responded to a 911 call around 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 12 for the area of South 875 Road and K-177. First responders, including the Kansas Department of Transportation, EMS and the sheriff’s office, traveled to the crash site and found three vehicles were involved in the incident.

Each vehicle was occupied by one occupant apiece. Two of the drivers, both with serious injuries, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The third driver was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The highway is open as of 11 a.m. on Dec. 12.

