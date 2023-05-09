TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement has identified two suspects in a recent case of vandalism at a church in Oakland.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to a report of vandalism displaying ‘disturbing messages of hate’ on a bus belonging to In Gods House Church, which is located at 1616 Northeast Seward Ave. The report came around 3 p.m. on May 2, according to a release. TPD said it takes incidents of this nature very seriously and notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation due to the nature of the vandalism.

As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were identified as suspects, according to Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka. Nichols said the case was sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday.

Someone broke out the bus windows and spray painted graffiti, including racial slurs, according to the church.

“We need prayer right now,” In Gods House Church Pastor’s Wife Melanie Odum said when she spoke with 27 News on May 2. “And to pray for those who did this. I’m mad, I’m angry, but I’m also sorrowful. The condition of people’s minds right now and the condition of their heart.”

This isn’t the first time the church has fallen victim to illegal behavior. Recently an air conditioning unit was stolen.