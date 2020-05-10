Two in custody after robbing two Sonic restaurants

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were taken into custody Saturday night in connection to two different Sonic Drive-In restaurant robberies in Topeka.

Cameron McBee, 28, and Terrinika Smith, 24, were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated robbery.

The first robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sonic at 1221 SW Gage. Just an hour and a half later, officers were called to the 2053 SW Western location for another robbery.

Officers located a car matching witness descriptions of a car associated with both robberies soon after that. Both McBee and Smith were in that car and were stopped near the area of 2700 SE California.