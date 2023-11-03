TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 64-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman from Emporia were hospitalized after hitting a deer on Kansas Highway 4 north of Topeka.

At 7:09 p.m. on Thursday, the 64-year-old was driving a 2015 Chevy Captiva SP west on Kansas Highway 4. The vehicle hit a deer and came to rest on the right shoulder, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The driver and passenger were both taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. They were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the crash log.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.