Two injured in southeast Topeka rollerover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people are injured after a rollover crash at SE 43rd St. and SE Adams St. in Topeka early Sunday morning.

Topeka Police say just one car was involved. That car was headed southbound when it lost control and hit a utility poll, and then swerved into a gas meter shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The two occupants of that car have non-life threatening injuries.

Workers from both Evergy and the Kansas Gas Service are on scene around 2 a.m.

There is no danger to the public at this time.