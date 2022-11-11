An apartment complex caught on fire on Thursday night, sending one person to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in critical condition following a fire Thursday evening at Woodland Park Apartments, 115 NE Redbud Circle, in North Topeka.

Fire crews responded to the fire just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The man has been taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and a woman was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Topeka Fire Department said there were 10 occupied apartments and those families are being helped by the Red Cross.

Total damage is estimated to be $1.5 million.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.